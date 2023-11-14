ADVERTISEMENT

Model health care project for coastal areas

November 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

A model project will be prepared for the health care of women and children from coastal areas utilising MLA funds, Health Minister Veena George has said after visiting Ramarao Memorial Taluk Hospital, Nedungolam, as part of the Aardram Mission.

“Necessary steps will be taken to coordinate the services of various taluk hospitals in the State. Nedungolam Taluk Hospital is currently providing service to nearly 30 patients with 10 dialysis machines. As a coastal hospital, it offers commendable services,” said Ms George during her visit.

The Minister added that she will visit all taluk hospitals in the State to assess the progress of e-health services, installation of solar panels, construction of buildings and filling of vacant posts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Necessary steps will be taken after assessing the situation,” she said. G.S. Jayalal MLA, Paravur municipality chairperson P. Sreeja and political leaders were also present on the occasion.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US