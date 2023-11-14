Model health care project for coastal areas

November 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

A model project will be prepared for the health care of women and children from coastal areas utilising MLA funds, Health Minister Veena George has said after visiting Ramarao Memorial Taluk Hospital, Nedungolam, as part of the Aardram Mission.

“Necessary steps will be taken to coordinate the services of various taluk hospitals in the State. Nedungolam Taluk Hospital is currently providing service to nearly 30 patients with 10 dialysis machines. As a coastal hospital, it offers commendable services,” said Ms George during her visit.

The Minister added that she will visit all taluk hospitals in the State to assess the progress of e-health services, installation of solar panels, construction of buildings and filling of vacant posts.

“Necessary steps will be taken after assessing the situation,” she said. G.S. Jayalal MLA, Paravur municipality chairperson P. Sreeja and political leaders were also present on the occasion.