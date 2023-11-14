HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Model health care project for coastal areas

November 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

A model project will be prepared for the health care of women and children from coastal areas utilising MLA funds, Health Minister Veena George has said after visiting Ramarao Memorial Taluk Hospital, Nedungolam, as part of the Aardram Mission.

“Necessary steps will be taken to coordinate the services of various taluk hospitals in the State. Nedungolam Taluk Hospital is currently providing service to nearly 30 patients with 10 dialysis machines. As a coastal hospital, it offers commendable services,” said Ms George during her visit.

The Minister added that she will visit all taluk hospitals in the State to assess the progress of e-health services, installation of solar panels, construction of buildings and filling of vacant posts.

“Necessary steps will be taken after assessing the situation,” she said. G.S. Jayalal MLA, Paravur municipality chairperson P. Sreeja and political leaders were also present on the occasion.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.