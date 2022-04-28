Model district employment exchange opens at Kadakampally civil station today  

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the first model district employment exchange of the State at the Kadakampally civil station at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The government had announced that the district employment exchange would be transformed into a model one as part of the 100-day action plan.

An enquiry counter for job aspirants reaching the exchange for registration, seating for children, and drinking water facility have been made available at the model employment exchange.

A registration hall too has been made available for avoiding confusion during the registration process. Computers for registration and services of experienced staff too are available.

To complete services such as verification simultaneously through the single-window system, a smart card with QR code and digital signature will be made available at the time of registration itself. A QR code scanner has been installed at the registration hall so that jobseekers can check their registration details right after the registration.

The functioning of the vocational guidance unit has been further digitised. The registration hall also has a LCD display that can provide guidance to the aspirants.

A complaint redressal cell will function under the district employment officer to address complaints in a timely manner.

The model employment exchange will be set up in other districts in a phased manner, Mr. Sivankutty said in a statement on Wednesday. The functioning of career development centres will be expanded so that the youth get higher education opportunities and top-quality jobs, he said.