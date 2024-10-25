Model code should not hamper relief measures in Wayanad: HC

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed for the byelection in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency should not hinder the ongoing rehabilitation and relief works in the landslide-hit areas, directed the Kerala High Court.

A Division Bench of the court, consisting of Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and V.M. Syam Kumar, issued the directive while considering a report filed by amicus curiae Ranjith Thampan. The court has initiated suo motu action in the case following the July 30 landslides, in which 251 lives were lost and 47 people are still missing.

In his report, the amicus curiae noted that the MCC guidelines and procedural regulations could disrupt the relief and rehabilitation efforts initiated by various government departments in the district. The MCC is imposed to ensure free and fair elections across the country. It sets guidelines for political parties and candidates during the election period.

The Union and the State governments, District Legal Service Authority, State Legal Service Authority, among other forums, are actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts. Comprehensive schemes aimed at post-disaster reconstruction are currently in motion rebuilding and restoring the affected areas, the report pointed out.

However, the Election Commission has prohibited Ministers, officials and authorities from making any financial grants or announcing new projects in the name of development until the elections are over. There are chances that the guidelines and the general conduct of the MCC might hinder the effective progress of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation process conducted by various departments in the Wayanad district, pointed out Ranjith Thampan, the amicus curiae, in his report.

The amicus curiae expressed apprehension that the implementation of the MCC may bring the operations of the Union and the State government to a standstill until the announcement of the election results, he reported. The Bench also directed the Election Commission to enforce green protocol for election campaigning in Wayanad, considering the ecological sensitivity of the area.