The model code of conduct as part of the upcoming by-elections has come into effect in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district. The official order was issued by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on October 16 (Wednesday). The by-elections will be held on November 13. The guidelines would not be applicable for any other constituencies in the district.

