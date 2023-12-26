Model assistive villages for differently abled to come up at five places in Kerala

December 26, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that five places in the State have been identified for model assistive villages, where differently abled children can live with their parents.

Opening ‘Unarv 2023’, the State-level award distribution ceremony for differently abled people in Kozhikode on Tuesday, he said the facility would be set up at Muliyar and Uduma in Kasaragod district, Nilambur in Malappuram district, Punalur in Kollam district, and Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Mr. Riyas said the benefits being given to differently abled people and the schemes launched for them by the State government were in recognition of their rights. The government had decided to release ₹5,000 to differently abled lottery ticket vendors as a New Year gift. It was part of the ‘Barrier-Free Kerala’ scheme.

Mr. Riyas said the government’s policy was to intervene early to make a difference in the lives of the differently abled. The government had already implemented steps such as reservations for promotion for people belonging to the category in government service and doorstep services of doctors and palliative care volunteers for those aged above 65. Instructions had been given to the Tourism department to make tourism centres and new buildings differently abled-friendly.