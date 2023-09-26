Model Assembly for school students on Oct. 26

September 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A model Assembly will be organised for school students at the old Assembly hall in the Secretariat in connection with the upcoming second edition of the international book festival organised by the Assembly. High school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary students from government and aided schools in Thiruvananthapuram district can participate in the model Assembly to be held on October 26. To register, visit www.klibf.niyamasabha.org. The last date for registration is October 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.