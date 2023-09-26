Model Assembly for school students on Oct. 26

September 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A model Assembly will be organised for school students at the old Assembly hall in the Secretariat in connection with the upcoming second edition of the international book festival organised by the Assembly. High school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary students from government and aided schools in Thiruvananthapuram district can participate in the model Assembly to be held on October 26. To register, visit www.klibf.niyamasabha.org. The last date for registration is October 10.