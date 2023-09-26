HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Model Assembly for school students on Oct. 26

September 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A model Assembly will be organised for school students at the old Assembly hall in the Secretariat in connection with the upcoming second edition of the international book festival organised by the Assembly. High school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary students from government and aided schools in Thiruvananthapuram district can participate in the model Assembly to be held on October 26. To register, visit www.klibf.niyamasabha.org. The last date for registration is October 10.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.