Model anti-rabies clinics to be opened in all district, general and medical college hospitals

Model anti-rabies clinics will be opened in all district, general and medical college hospitals in the State, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George has said.

The model clinics would introduce a comprehensive wound management regimen for animal bites, something that had so far not been available in any hospitals, she said on Tuesday. This meant that there would be a space for cleaning wounds, rest room, clinic and vaccination facility, and both anti-rabies vaccine as well as immunoglobulin serum would be ensured at these facilities. Those who come to the clinic with animal bites would be given the necessary counselling, awareness and advice on the animal bites management.

The model anti rabies clinics were being inaugurated on the occasion of World Rabies Day observance on September 28, Wednesday. Awareness on the anti-rabies campaign devised by the Health department would be taken to schools and colleges also. The Health department also said improving the knowledge and awareness on rabies prevention among students was the best way to improve awareness of and compliance to the necessary precautions amongst families.

This year’s World Rabies day message is ‘One Health to prevent rabies deaths’. With stray dog menace and the number of those getting bitten by dogs going up in the State, this year’s Rabies Day will focus on strengthening rabies prevention measures, eliminating human rabies deaths, and allaying the anxieties in the minds of the public.

The statement said that there were 573 government health facilities where rabies vaccine was available and 43 government centres where immunoglobulin serum was available.

The Health department had stressed the importance of getting vaccinated even when bitten by the domestic dog. Any small or big wound should be treated. The wound should be washed with soap and water and vaccine administered without delay.