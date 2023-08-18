ADVERTISEMENT

Mode of worship in Ernakulam Archdiocese: 12-member committee of priests formed

August 18, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

There is no going back on the mode of worship that was being practised in Ernakulam Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, since this was part and parcel of the culture and heritage of the archdiocese, delegates at a meeting of around 300 priests that was held here on Friday said.

They also selected a 12-member ad hoc committee to inform their stand to the Pope and the Synod, in adherence with the opinion of 5.50 lakh members of the archdiocese who are opposed to imposition of a different mode of worship, the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) – a combine of priests, religious and lay people, informed in a release.

The committee of priests would henceforth pursue with the Papal Delegate their concerns on imposition of a different mode of worship. Moreover, the delegate has so far not published his appointment letter, although he is wielding administrative powers that were being used by the apostolic administrator in the archdiocese. The letter of warning that he issued to priests, is an example of this. Future decisions will be taken after a joint meeting of the priests council and the AMT and other laity organisations, it says.

