Kozhikode

SAFI-Chanakya IAS Academy is conducting mock tests for aspirants who are preparing for this year’s prelims of the UPSC Civil Services exam. Tests will be conducted from May 14 to 15, which include both prelims and CSAT. The SAFI campus situated at Vazhayoor and JDT Campus at Calicut will be the exam centres. The programme includes evaluation of the answer sheets followed by a discussion. Contact 8281643878, 9744473878 or visit http://safiindia.org/civil-service-exam/