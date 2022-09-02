Mock NAAC visit to Calicut University

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE
September 02, 2022 19:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the University Grants Commission’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading test, a mock visit by a team to the University of Calicut began on Friday. 

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the university brought in a team from outside to evaluate the final preparations and give suggestions. The team consists of P.P. Ajayakumar, Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala; Zubaida Ansari, Director, Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia; Gabriel Simon Thattil, Director, IQAC, University of Kerala; and A. Biju Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala.

They visited the administration office and study centres on the campus and also held a meeting with Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, Pro Vice Chancellor M. Nasser, and Registrar E.K. Satheesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit of the team to the main offices, campus hostels, and research directorate will continue on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app