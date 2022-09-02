Mock NAAC visit to Calicut University

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the University Grants Commission’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading test, a mock visit by a team to the University of Calicut began on Friday.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the university brought in a team from outside to evaluate the final preparations and give suggestions. The team consists of P.P. Ajayakumar, Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala; Zubaida Ansari, Director, Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia; Gabriel Simon Thattil, Director, IQAC, University of Kerala; and A. Biju Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala.

They visited the administration office and study centres on the campus and also held a meeting with Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, Pro Vice Chancellor M. Nasser, and Registrar E.K. Satheesh.

The visit of the team to the main offices, campus hostels, and research directorate will continue on Saturday.