Mock interview at Kerala Gramin Bank

The Hindu Bureau
November 08, 2022 23:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees’ Union and Officers’ Union attached to the Kerala Gramin Bank will conduct a mock interview for shortlisted probationary officer candidates at the Kerala Gramin Bank at Paramount Towers near the second railway gate in Kozhikode at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday. Experts from the banking industry and former interview panelists of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will handle the sessions. Interested candidates may register their names via phone numbers 94003-07704, 89072-24539, and 99951-10026, says a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app