Mock interview at Kerala Gramin Bank

Employees’ Union and Officers’ Union attached to the Kerala Gramin Bank will conduct a mock interview for shortlisted probationary officer candidates at the Kerala Gramin Bank at Paramount Towers near the second railway gate in Kozhikode at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday. Experts from the banking industry and former interview panelists of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will handle the sessions. Interested candidates may register their names via phone numbers 94003-07704, 89072-24539, and 99951-10026, says a press release.


