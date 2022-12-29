Mock drills on disaster preparedness held in Kollam

December 29, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

Mock drills were held at five different places in Kollam district on Thursday as part of a Statewide exercise to assess flood and landslip preparedness. The drill was jointly conducted by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Floods, landslips and toxic gas leakage from industrial plants were the emergency scenarios presumed for the drills. The exercises were carried out at Mundakkal in Kollam taluk, Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) in Karunagapally taluk, Attukadavu in Kunnathur taluk, Kottarakkara taluk hospital, and Thenmala in Punalur taluk.

The functioning of the pre-planned incident response system, control rooms, coordination between various departments, the correct use of communication tools and the coordination of the response and rescue operations after receiving disaster warning were evaluated.

At KMML, gas leakage from chlorine tunnel in titanium dioxide pigment unit was chosen as the emergency scenario. The drill started at 8.45 a.m. and continued till 10 a.m. The drill also introduced the use of ham radio in disaster areas in the absence of traditional means of communication.

The real-time situation was evaluated through video conference in the control room set up for coordination. District Collector Afsana Parveen was in charge.

The additional district magistrate, NDRF, the Fire and Rescue services, the police, the Health department, Disaster Management Authority, District Information Office and the Revenue department were involved in coordinating the activities. A special observer from NDMA monitored the operations at the State emergency operation centre. Representatives from various Central forces acted as district- and taluk-level observers.