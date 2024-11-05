Mock drill held to assess tsunami preparedness in Alappad

In order to assess the crisis management system and test the response mechanism of various departments in the event of a tsunami, a mock drill was held in Alappad grama panchayat on Tuesday. The exercise was jointly organised by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of the UNESCO, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority as part of the World Tsunami Awareness Day observance. The mock drill started when the INCOIS issued a bulletin about detecting an earthquake of 8.8 magnitude on the Richter scale in North Sumatra, Indonesia, on the official WhatsApp group of the District Disaster Management Authority around 9.30 am. All the emergency measures to be taken in case of a tsunami were formulated by the district administration and District Collector N. Devidas led the activities from the collectorate control room.

Around 10 a.m., a tsunami advisory was issued for the Kerala coast following which the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority in association with the panchayat issued an alert on the Alappad coastal area. The Fire and Rescue Services team, panchayat representatives, village officer, tahsildar, the police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) acted in a swift manner and evacuated 1,005 people, including two bed-ridden patients, belonging to 196 families of the first ward of Alappad panchayat and shifted them to the nearby R.C Emmanuel LP School. While the Health department provided primary care to those who needed it, five persons who sustained injuries were shifted to the Karunagappally taluk hospital. The district administration was able to ensure timely delivery of food, clothing, essential medicines and electricity to the relief camp. The necessary technical assistance for the mock drill was provided by Amrita School for Sustainable Futures.

Various departments

The mock drill was held in coordination with various departments, including Revenue, Police, Fire and Rescue, Fisheries, Health, Local Self-Government and the MVD. The Alappad panchayat will be considered for ‘tsunami-ready’ certification for the successful planning and execution of the mock drill. A coastal village is certified ‘tsunami-ready’ based on various indicators such as tsunami mitigation plans, evacuation route maps, awareness classes and mock drills. The review meeting held after the mock drill was attended by Additional District Magistrate and District Disaster Management Authority Executive Officer G. Nirmal Kumar, Subcollector Nishant Sinhara, UNESCO representative Nigma Firdaus, Karunagapally Assistant Commissioner of Police Anjali Bhavana, Alappad panchayat president U. Ullas and other officials.

