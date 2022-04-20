Mock drill conducted at collectorate

Fire and Rescue Services coordinates programme

Kozhikode

A mock drill was conducted at the collectorate here on Wednesday to audit the safety measures and the preparedness of the rescue wings to meet unexpected challenges. The Fire and Rescue wing coordinated the drill following a directive from the District-level Disaster Management Authority. The main mission was to assess the rescue operation covering multi-storey buildings. Later, District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy reviewed the trial event.