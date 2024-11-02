GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mock drill as part of tsunami preparedness programme on November 5

Updated - November 02, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of World Tsunami Awareness Day observance, a mock drill will be held at Alappad grama panchayat on November 5.

The mock drill is being conducted as part of the Tsunami Ready programme jointly implemented by Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission under UNESCO, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Enhancing coastal communities’ preparedness for tsunamis is the goal of the community-based, voluntary Tsunami Ready programme. The initiative is a partnership between scientists, local and national disaster management agencies, community leaders, and the general public.

It aims to certify a coastal village as ‘Tsunami Ready’ based on various indicators such as tsunami disaster mitigation plans, maps including evacuation routes, awareness classes and mock drills. The programme is being conducted with the active participation of local communities, people’s representatives, disaster management agencies and various departments.

“Residents should not panic during the mock drill as the project is designed to strengthen the knowledge and capacity of coastal communities to deal with tsunamis,” said District Collector N. Devidas at a meeting convened to discuss mock drill preparations.

While the police have been instructed to prepare necessary transport arrangements, steps will be taken to provide ambulance facility. Aapda Mitra will ensure the participation of civil defence volunteers in the mock drill. Residents of the area will be informed in advance while the cooperation of karayogams and clubs within the panchayat will also be sought. Alappad grama panchayat president U. Ullas, ADM G. Nirmal Kumar, Subcollector Nishant Sinhara and other officials attended the meeting.

Published - November 02, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.