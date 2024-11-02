Mock drill as part of tsunami preparedness programme on November 5

As part of World Tsunami Awareness Day observance, a mock drill will be held at Alappad grama panchayat on November 5.

The mock drill is being conducted as part of the Tsunami Ready programme jointly implemented by Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission under UNESCO, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Enhancing coastal communities’ preparedness for tsunamis is the goal of the community-based, voluntary Tsunami Ready programme. The initiative is a partnership between scientists, local and national disaster management agencies, community leaders, and the general public.

It aims to certify a coastal village as ‘Tsunami Ready’ based on various indicators such as tsunami disaster mitigation plans, maps including evacuation routes, awareness classes and mock drills. The programme is being conducted with the active participation of local communities, people’s representatives, disaster management agencies and various departments.

“Residents should not panic during the mock drill as the project is designed to strengthen the knowledge and capacity of coastal communities to deal with tsunamis,” said District Collector N. Devidas at a meeting convened to discuss mock drill preparations.

While the police have been instructed to prepare necessary transport arrangements, steps will be taken to provide ambulance facility. Aapda Mitra will ensure the participation of civil defence volunteers in the mock drill. Residents of the area will be informed in advance while the cooperation of karayogams and clubs within the panchayat will also be sought. Alappad grama panchayat president U. Ullas, ADM G. Nirmal Kumar, Subcollector Nishant Sinhara and other officials attended the meeting.