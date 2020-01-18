Kerala

Mock drill at Kuthiran on January 28, 29

As part of traffic control move for laying underground cable

A mock drill will be held at Kuthiran on January 28 and 29 as part of traffic control to be implemented there for laying underground cable of the Power Grid Corporation.

The decision for traffic regulation was taken in a high-level meeting held by Chief Secretary Tom Jose recently.

There will be no control for vehicles going to Ernakulam-Thrissur side through Kuthiran from Palakkad.

But vehicles, except LPG tankers, ambulances, emergency vehicles, and KSRTC/private passenger buses, going to Palakkad from Ernakulam-Thrissur side will not be allowed though Kuthiran from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Passenger cars and light motor vehicles should avoid Kuthiran and use Mannuthy-Chelakkara-Pazhayannur-Alathur route during this time.

Trailers and other heavy vehicles coming from Ernakulam-Thrissur side should arrange their trip according to the time of traffic regulation.

A high-level meeting will be held on Sunday to finalise about traffic regulations, according to an official press release.

