February 11, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State-level launch of “Mochanam”, a campaign against substance abuse jointly organised by Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Indian Psychiatric Society was held in Kollam on Saturday. IMA State president Dr. Joseph Benaven inaugurated the event and N.K. Premachandran, MP, delivered the keynote address on the occasion. Indian Psychiatric Society president Dr. Jayaprakash and district Mental Health Programme coordinator T. Sagar led the classes.

