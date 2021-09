KALPETTA

22 September 2021 21:55 IST

J. Chinchu Rani, Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry, will inaugurate the mobile veterinary clinic of the Mananthavady block panchayat at 9.30 a.m. on Friday through video conferencing.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, will flag off the mobile unit on the occasion.

