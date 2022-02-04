Mobile units to check road quality

KOLLAM

04 February 2022 20:20 IST

PWD plans automatic testing laboratories in three regions

Automatic quality testing laboratories will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode to ensure the quality of roads, PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said on Friday. He was addressing the media after the meeting of a special team constituted by the department to assess quality and find out whether maintenance works are being carried out on roads in good condition. "Mobile units fully equipped with instruments like core cutter, bitumen extractor, rebound hammer and pulse velocity tester will collect samples from the work sites and their quality can be assessed on the spot," he said.

Complaints abound

He added that the department had been receiving many complaints through PWD4U app, control room, toll-free number and social media. "A variety of complaints have been raised regarding the repair works. In order to make the activities of the department more transparent and corruption-free, PWD Vigilance wing will be strengthened. More officials will be deployed and modern technology will be used."

Officials’ presence

The Minister said that action will be taken if officials are not present at the construction site. Arrangements will be made for the people to lodge complaints and report status quo. “The special team will report the absence of officials at sites. We will also investigate if works are carried out on stretches under PWD since majority of roads in Kerala are under other departments and local bodies,” he said.