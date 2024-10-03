Mobile shops to take ration on the doorsteps of beneficiaries in wild elephant-infested areas

In the wake of attacks on ration shops by wild elephants, the Food and Civil Supplies department has decided to introduce mobile ration shops in five areas in Idukki district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the project will initially cover two ration shops in Udumbanchola taluk and three in Devikulam taluk.

District Supply Officer Baiju K. Balan said that ration would be delivered on the doorsteps of tribal communities in Aduvilanthankudy and Sankarapandimettu (Udumbanchola) and Nallathanni, Kadalar, and Neymakkad (Devikulam).

ADVERTISEMENT

Once a month

“The mobile ration shops, equipped with e-PoS machines, will reach designated areas once a month. These regions have been experiencing wild elephant attacks and the animals have targeted ration shops multiple times. As a result, ration cardholders are often hesitant to visit the shops. We believe this initiative will ensure uninterrupted ration distribution in these areas,” said Mr. Balan.

Antony P.L., a resident of Chundal who runs ration shop number 17 at Panniyar, highlighted the benefit of the new project. “The initiative will benefit 50 families registered at my shop. Since 2019, wild tusker Arikompan had attacked the shop 12 times. The shop was rebuilt in October 2023, but another tusker, Chakkakompan, destroyed it again in March 2024. Due to constant wild elephant attacks, the project is vital for our safety,” said Mr. Antony.

In another incident at Anayirankal, Chakkakompan attacked a ration shop on Saturday morning. Lavanya, a staff member of the shop, and her family who were staying in an adjacent room had a narrow escape. Wild elephants, including Arikompan, attacked the shop at Anayirankal over six times. Ration shops in the Neymakkad region have also come under wild elephant attacks repeatedly.

Expert panel

In response to the human-animal conflict, an expert panel appointed by the Kerala High Court had recommended identifying ration shops vulnerable to elephant attacks. The panel proposed to distribute ration during the day and empty the shops by evening. “This will reduce the likelihood of elephant attacks over time. Additionally, grain and other food items should be stored in reinforced rooms, or ration shops should be relocated away from inhabited areas to protect people,” the panel suggested.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will inaugurate the project at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday at Panniyar and at 2 p.m. at Neymakkad estate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.