Mobile septage treatment plant to be functional in Chalakudy 

Project installed at ₹50 lakh; plant can treat 6,000 litres of septage waste per hour

March 01, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A mobile septage treatment plant will become operational in Chalakudy municipality on Saturday.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the state-of-the art plant. The Chalakudy municipality will become the first local self-government institution in the country to have a mobile septage treatment plant, according to an official release from the district administration.

Chalakudy municipal chairman Eby Goerge will preside over the function.

The municipality has implemented the project at a cost of ₹50 lakh, by including it in the 2023-24 annual project. The plant installed on the platform of a truck will reach the doorstep of houses and institutions to treat septage waste.

The water, after the treatment process, can be used for agricultural purposes. It will not have any dangerous organisms or foul smell. The solid component will be dried and turned into bricks in the machine, according to sources in the municipality.

The WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) Institute Dindigul provided the technology for the system and Bhouma Enriotech Private limited, Thiruvananthapuram, developed it. The Socio-economic Unit Foundation will be the implementation agency. The plant will maintain the treatment guideline of the Pollution Control Board, according to the sources.

The plant has a treatment capacity of 6,000 litres per hour. People can prebook the service of the plant. The municipal council will decide the user fee, the sources said.

