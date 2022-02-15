Mobile sale of vegetables launched in Thiruvananthapuram

Special Correspondent February 15, 2022 20:15 IST

Unit will be functional in front of Civil Station on Tuesdays and Fridays between 3 p.m and 5 p.m

To insulate consumers from the effect of spiraling prices of vegetables and provide better remuneration to farmers, the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) has launched the mobile sale of vegetables in the district. The mobile vegetable outlet, which collects produce directly from farmers without intermediaries, will bring essential vegetables at reasonable price at the doorsteps of consumers. Vegetables such as cucumber, ladies finger, cowpea, bitter gourd, banana, bottle gourd, and plantains would be sold through the mobile outlet at reasonable prices. The unit will be functional in front of the Civil Station on Tuesdays and Fridays between 3 p.m and 5 p.m. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) E. Mohammed Safeer inaugurated the launch of the unit under the VFPCK Pappanchani Swasraya Karshaka Samithi. VFPCK district manager Sheeja Mathew, deputy manager Sindukumari R., president Shaiju R. and other officials attended the inauguration.



