Mobile ration shops planned

Mobile ration shops will be launched in all Assembly constituencies in the State. Doorstep distribution of ration items will also be made available through the mobile outlets in areas inhabited by marginalised sections, including fisherfolk and scheduled communities.

The Budget has earmarked ₹2,063.64 crore for the civil supplies sector during the 2022-23 fiscal. The allocation included the Plan share of ₹75.41 crore.