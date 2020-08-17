Mobile ration shops a hit among tribespeople

Rice being supplied to tribespeople through a mobile ration shop at Nilambur.

MALAPPURAM

17 August 2020 00:06 IST

Provisions distributed to around 300 Adivasi families in Nilambur

The mobile ration shop scheme launched by the State government in remote areas of Nilambur has earned huge acceptance among tribespeople.

Around 300 Adivasi families living inside the forests of Nilambur were distributed ration through mobile shops in the past few days. The vehicle carrying provisions such as rice, wheat, sugar, and kerosene reached Nedumkayam, Mundakadavu, Ambumala and Uchakkulam hamlets in Karulai, Chaliyar and Moothedam grama panchayats.

Officials said the government’s Onam food kits would also be distributed through the mobile ration shops.

People living in the hamlets had to walk a long distance through forests to get their ration provisions. The government introduced the mobile ration shop scheme to address this issue. The weak and marginalized sections of society living in isolation are covered under the scheme.

District Supply Officer K. Rajiv said the scheme had received appreciation from all sections. He added that it would be extended to other areas too.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman inaugurated the scheme a few days ago.