Mobile ration shop launched in Shasthampoovam tribal Settlement

Updated - September 08, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A mobile ration shop was inaugurated at the Shasthampoovam tribal settlement in Chokkana, Mattathur grama panchayat, by Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology Minister G.R. Anil.

Speaking after inaugurating the facility, the Minister stated that the mobile ration shop, which will operate in the tribal areas of Shasthampoovam, will deliver essential supplies, including 30 kg of rice and 5 kg of wheat/flour, to more than a hundred families every month under the supervision of the rationing inspector and with the cooperation of Mattathur panchayat authorities.

Currently, ration supplies are provided through mobile shops to 417 families across 14 tribal settlements in the district. This includes 123 families in three tribal settlements in Thrissur taluk —Olakara, Maniyankinar, and Thamaravellachal— and 294 families in eleven tribal settlements in Chalakudy taluk, such as Vachumaram Kadar, Vachumaram Malayar, Thavalakuzhippara, Sholayar, Pokallapara, Vazhachal, Mukkumpuzha, Anakkayam, Peringalkuthu, Kallichithra, and Nadampadam.

The inauguration ceremony held at the Shasthampoovam community hall was presided over by MLA K.K. Ramachandran. Thrissur district panchayat president V.S. Prince was the chief guest, while Mattathur grama panchayat president Ashwathi V.B., various Panchayat representatives, and members from different political parties were present.

Published - September 08, 2024 08:26 pm IST

