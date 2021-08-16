Mobile ration shop launched in Devikulam

IDUKKI

16 August 2021 18:23 IST

Onam kit, other items will be delivered at tribespeople’s doorstep

The mobile ration shop (Sancharikkunna Rationkada) scheme of the State government was launched in the Devikulam taluk here recently. A. Raju, MLA, inaugurated the scheme by giving rice to a homemaker at the Champakkad tribal settlement.

The scheme was first implemented in the Valsapetty settlement of Vattavada grama panchayat and Champakad and Onthuvayal settlements in the Marayur grama panchayat. The scheme is being implemented by the Civil Supplies Corporation in association with the Forest Department and the Scheduled Tribes Development Department.

For free

Under the scheme, items distributed through ration shops will be delivered at the doorstep of tribespeople. Onam kit and other items would be supplied for free at the tribal settlements in the forest before September 20, said an official with the department.

Advertising

Advertising

Because of the COVID-19 situation, the Forest Department had restricted outsiders from entering the tribal settlements. The tribespeople too rarely went outside the settlements. Hence, provisions delivered at doorstep would be a big help to them, the official said.

As many as 420 families in the district will benefit from the scheme.