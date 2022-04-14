Mobile ration shop launched for tribes

Ragi and wheat flour will replace wheat in ration supplies for them: Minister

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil handing over a ration kit at a function held for tribal communities in Amboori grama panchayat on Thursday

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said the government will incorporate changes in the ration supplies being distributed in tribal colonies to suit their preferences. Finger millets (ragi) and wheat flour will replace wheat in the items that are supplied, he added.

He was speaking while launching the mobile ration shop deployed to distribute ration items in the tribal settlements of Puravimala, Thenmala and Kannamammoodu in Amboori grama panchayat on Thursday. As many as 183 tribal families will benefit from the facility that got underway in connection with the first anniversary celebrations of the government.

Mr. Anil said the mobile shops will reach the settlements twice before the 15th of each month. He pointed out the initiative was launched after considering the hardships faced by tribespeople who had to trek long distances to receive their monthly ration allocation. It will also help the community save the expenses incurred for such travel, he added.

The facility has been implemented in association with the Forest and Schedule Tribes Development Departments.

The Minister added the government’s door delivery of ration supplies will be implemented across all 140 constituencies in the State. An allocation of ₹1 crore has been made in the State Budget for the purpose.

C.K. Hareendran, MLA, presided over the function that was held in the Government Tribal Lower Primary School in Puravimala. Amboori grama panchayat president Valsala Raju, district panchayat member Ansajitha Ressal, Perunkadavila block panchayat member Ambili Puthoor, Amboori grama panchayat member Akhila Shibu, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs D. Sajith Babu, and district supply officer Unnikrishnakumar C.S. also participated.