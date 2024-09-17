ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile ration outlets to facilitate mustering for ration card holders in tribal areas

Published - September 17, 2024 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Food and Civil Supplies Department will deploy mobile ration shops to facilitate the mustering of ration card holders in far-flung tribal settlements.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil convened a meeting with top officials including the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Controller of Rationing and District Supply Officers on account of the mustering process for priority ration card holders recommencing Wednesday.

Efforts are being made in collaboration with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Departments, and the Forest Department to undertake the exercise in tribal areas.

Mr. Anil, who reiterated that the Statewide mustering is exclusively for priority (yellow and pink) ration cardholders, emphasised that separate camps were not necessary for the purpose. The decision was taken after considering the available resources and the number of card holders yet to take part in the process.

The exercise is being undertaken in three phrases, with the initial phase from September 18 to 24 allotted for Thiruvananthapuram district alone. Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur will come under the second phase from September 25 to October 1. Mustering will be conducted in the remaining districts from October 3 to 8.

