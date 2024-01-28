Mobile planetariums key attraction at YIMS-ISRO science expo

January 28, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A three-day science exhibition being held at Yuvakshetra Institute of Management Studies (YIMS), Mundur, in association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Saturday is pulling large crowds, especially school and college students.

The rocket models set up by the ISRO continued to be the one of the key attractions at the expo, though the ISRO could not bring its full share of exhibits. The mobile planetariums and the night sky safari turned out to be a unique experience for the students. There was a steady queue in front of the planetariums, which could accommodate as many as 40 visitors at a time.

Many were surprised to take a look at the sun and the stars through a high-vision telescope during the day-time. “It was a learning experience,” said Sandra Satish, BCom student at YIMS.

ISRO tutor and NASA certified trainer Vinod Kumar will lead a class and interact with the crowds at 11 a.m. on Monday, the last day of the exhibition. Curtain will fall on the expo on Monday evening.

Kerala State Higher Education Reforms Implementation Research Officer Sudheendran K. inaugurated a seminar on the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) being implemented in the State’s universities from next year.

The students presented an e-bike working on brushless DC (BLDC) motor, a solar bike, racing cars, and 1,000-cc buggies. In a vintage corner, a 1928 Fiat Spider, a rare roadster with a rumble seat, evoked the curiosity of the visitors. A 1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe, in which former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had travelled, stood nearby. A 1930 Ford, a 1951 Studebaker, and some newer versions of Premier Padmini, Ambassador and Contessa cars were some of the attractions for automobile buffs.

A philately and numismatics hall had quite an eyeful for those interested in currencies and stamps. Numismatist Baburaj K.B. surprised the visitors with his huge collection of coins from different ages. Currency collector K.C. Radhakrishnan had bundles of various rare Indian currencies for sale. A bundle of ₹1 currency notes issued in 1957 cost ₹50,000.

A Prabhakaran, MLA, inaugurated the exhibition on Saturday. Sub Collector O.V. Alfred inaugurated the mobile planetarium. YIMS director Rev. Mathew George Vazhayil presided over the function. Palakkad Bishop Mar Peter Kochupurakkal delivered the keynote address.

