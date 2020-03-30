Mobile phones seized from migrant workers

As part of the investigation into the blockade by a section of migrant workers at Payippad Junction on Sunday, a team led by Suresh Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, Changanassery, inspected the labour camps in the village and seized about 20 mobile phones. According to G. Jaidev, District Police Chief, a detailed probe is on to unearth the reasons for the episode.

A special team has been constituted to probe the case. Mr. Jaidev will monitor the progress of the probe. “While there were only a few people around by 11 a.m, it took just half an hour for the remaining people to converge at the spot and stage the protest,” the officer said.

Later in the day, a stakeholder meeting convened by Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman here finalised an action plan to protect the migrant workers camping in the district.

The meeting, also attended by the District Collector, DPC and president of the Payippad grama panchayat Sobha Salimon, also decided to put in place a government mechanism for distribution of food for these workers, besides deploying a team for their medical examination. A three-member panel of officials was appointed to ensure the welfare of workers in the region.

No rent

Meanwhile, the existing system for supply of food will be continued for now. For this, the building owners can explore the possibility of sponsorship. During the meeting, the Minister directed the building owners not to expel the residents from camps and not to charge rent during the lockdown.