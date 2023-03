March 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A mobile phone was recovered from a KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act) accused during a raid at the District Jail, Kanhangad.

The phone was seized from Mohammad Suhail, 24.

The Chandera police had arrested Suhail on March 18. He was accused in eight cases under the Chandera police station limits. A case is also pending against him in Kozhikode.

Based on a complaint registered by the jail superintendent, a case was registered, and investigation is on.