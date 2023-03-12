ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile medical units in Kochi from Monday

March 12, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George has said that mobile health units will be pressed into service from Monday in Kochi against the backdrop of the fire in the waste dumping yard at Brahmapuram.

There will be two mobile units on Monday and five from Tuesday, said a communication.

The mobile units are being deployed to identify respiratory problems and make emergency care available at the field level. The mobile units will refer those affected to hospitals.

Areas

The services of the mobile units will be available in places identified on the basis of field data. There will be a medical officer, nursing officer and nursing assistant in the mobile units. Stabilisation arrangements and facilities for nebulisation will be available with these units.

Mobile unit 1 will be available on Monday at Champakkara SNDP Hall between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Vyttila Kaniyampuzha area between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.; Thammanam Kisan Colony between 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Ponnurunni Urban PHC area between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Mobile unit 2 will be available at Vennala Urban PHC area between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.; Ernakulam P&T Colony between 1.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.; and at Udaya Colony between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., said the communication.

