Mobile hospital launched in Thrissur

A mobile hospital that provides COVID-19 screening and medial support has begun functioning in Thrissur.

Peace Valley and Aster Volunteers are jointly providing the service with special permission from the district administration. The mobile hospital will have two doctors, nurses, lab technician, care facilitator and volunteers. People’s Foundation under the Thrissur Inter Agency will organise medical camps.

The mobile hospital aims at providing medical care for people who find it difficult to access hospital or other health care facilities during the lockdown. “We cover Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe colonies, tribal hamlets, estate workers’ quarters and orphanages,” said Peace Valley project manager Sabit Umer. The mobile hospital has already covered the districts of Ernakulam and Idukki.

“Along with COVID-19 screening, the hospital will take care of other health issues too. For example, many people may be suffering from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure. The monitoring of such diseases may not be possible during the lockdown period,” said Mr. Umer, adding that the hospital would provide the required facilities and also arrange for medicines, if needed.

To ensure social distancing, only three persons will be examined at a time at the hospital, which will function under Health Department guidelines. Thermal screening will be conducted and details of symptomatic persons will be handed over to the Health Department.

The service of the mobile hospital will be made available in two phases in the district. In the first week, the hospital will cover the coastal belt of the district including Eriyad, Azhikode, Vadanappilly, Nattika and Edavilangu. In the next week, the hilly areas of Vazhachal, Thiruvilwamala, Elanadu and Varantharappilly will be covered. The service will be available in the district till May 20.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen and District Collector S. Shanavas flagged off the mobile hospital on Saturday.