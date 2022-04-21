Mobile food testing laboratory begins touring Wayanad

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha flagging off the Food Safety on Wheels at the Wayanad Collectorate in Kalpetta on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A customised mobile food testing laboratory of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) started touring the district on Thursday. District Collector A. Geetha flagged off the Food Safety on Wheels at the Collectorate here.

The customised vehicle has a state-of-the-art lab, fully equipped to conduct tests for common adulterants in milk, water, edible oils, and others, said C.R. Randeep, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Wayanad.

A public announcement system and a TV screen have been set up in the vehicle to sensitise the public about food safety. The public can send complaints about adulteration to the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Wayanad, through the phone number 89433-46192.