Mobile clinic for senior citizens
Project to be launched under Vayomithram projec
Kozhikode
A mobile clinic for elderly persons will start functioning under the Vayomithram project at Butt Road primary health centre on Friday.
Free doctor consultation and medicines will be available for persons above 65 years old through the clinic. New members also can enrol for availing of the service by producing their identity proof, a press release said.
