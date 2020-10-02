Mobile app to identify snakes to be launched

KANNUR

02 October 2020 01:08 IST

It is equipped with Artificial Intelligence

Now, identifying snakes could be just a touch away. A new mobile app called “Snake Lens” has been developed, which would help to identify snakes and obtain various other information related to them.

The app was developed by MVR Snake Park and Zoo, Parassinikkadavu, in association with a start-up Larus AL and a co-operative IT company.

Developed as part of World Wildlife Week celebrations, the new app would be inaugurated by Forest Minister K. Raju and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday.

The artificial intelligence enabled in the app can identify various snakes found in Kerala.

This mobile app contains information about first aid and the nearest hospital for treatment, such as what to do if you are bitten by a snake.

MVR Snake Park director E. Kunhiraman claimed that the app would help change many of our doubts and misconceptions about snakes.

The unnecessary killing of snakes could also be reduced with this, he said.