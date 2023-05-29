HamberMenu
Mobile app to help locate offices in Kottayam civil station

The app, named Office Finder, has organised the offices on all three floors of the civil station with a map.

May 29, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), Kottayam, has developed a mobile app to help the public locate the offices inside the Kottayam civil station. The app, named Office Finder, has organised the offices on all three floors of the civil station with a map.

According to an official statement, the app has arranged the various office rooms, toilets, the stairs, lift, and veranda in specific colours to help identify them easily. The SBI branch, ATM and canteen, which function on the ground floor, too have been included.

The app, which can be downloaded for free from Play Store, first displays a list of the offices. People can search for their respective destination in the search bar on the top of this list, which will provide all details including the floor and the room number. Another click on the name of the office will fetch a detailed map of the offices on that particular floor and the exact location of the office concerned.

The `Where Am I’ option in the app helps the user to how far she stands from that office. Click on any office to get the phone number and email id of the office as well. The app can be downloaded from the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.nic.office_finder20.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan is slated to launch the app at a brief function to be held here on Tuesday.

