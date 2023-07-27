HamberMenu
Mobile app to aid mosquito control in Kottayam

Kottayam district administration launches app to track progress of anti-mosquito drive on a weekly basis. Participants can upload photos of both before and after they destroy breeding source

July 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottayam challenge, a mobile application to monitor the drive to destroy mosquito breeding sites in the district, will be launched here on Saturday.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre, Kottayam, the app is part of an action plan developed by the Kottayam district administration to track progress of anti-mosquito drive on a weekly basis. The participants can update details of works carried out in their respective locations by sending photos using the app and the best initiatives will be awarded at the district level.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and the registration can be done by entering the phone number or email address. The participants should record their address and respective locations, including the local body and ward, while registering.

Photos should be uploaded both before and after destroying each breeding source. While schools are required to carry out the work on Fridays and send photos, offices, shops and gardens participating in the programme are required to do the same on Saturdays. The household units, meanwhile, have been directed to carry out the work on Sundays.

Awareness programme

The participants, meanwhile, may also organise mosquito source control awareness programme on July 29 and upload the photos.

The action plan, named “Chiratta”, is being implemented in association with the Health department, local bodies, Education department, Kudumbashree and residents associations etc. The programme duration is five weeks.

Officials of the Health department and the Local Self-Government department will directly verify the progress of work in select units and the award will be presented to those carrying out the work and uploading the photos on a regular basis.

