Mobile app from KSRTC for booking seats

‘Ente KSRTC’ will enable booking and will have latest payment options

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has rolled out mobile reservation app ‘Ente KSRTC’ for hassle-free booking of seats in the long distance buses operated by it as part of improving the quality of services.

The app along with the logo of the ‘KSRTC Logistics,’ the exclusive division set up for transporting official letters, parcels of government departments, public sector units, constitutional institutions and private entrepreneurs, and that of the ‘KSRTC Janata Service,’ the unlimited ordinary service that stop anywhere on demand, will be launched on October 6 by Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan.

Although the KSRTC had an online reservation facility, the State transport undertaking did not have an exclusive mobile app for taking care of those reserving the seats through mobile phones. “This is being addressed through the rolling out of the Ente KSRTC. It will have all the latest payment facilities,” Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran said on Sunday.

The mobile app, developed in association with Abhi Bus, can be used on Android and iOS platforms, would come in handy for the long distance commuters. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The ‘KSRTC Janata Service’ for the unlimited ordinary service that stops anywhere on demand was selected from the 1,000-odd suggestions received from the commuters on the KSRTC’s official facebook page.

The service that commenced to overcome the low patronage due to the lockdown and the fear of using public transport has evoked good response, he said.

The logistics division has been set up to mobilise funds to overcome the fall in the revenue over the last six months due to the low patronage following the lockdown and to meet the rising fuel bill and spare parts for the fleet, Mr. Saseendran said.