Mobile app for waste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 November 2021 19:32 IST

A smart garbage mobile application will be launched to ensure effective collection and processing of non-biodegradable garbage by Haritha Karma Sena in local bodies, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

Keltron will develop and monitor the application. In the first phase, the app will be launched in 300 grama panchayats, six Corporations and 70 municipalities.

The app will provide a bird's eye view of waste management in each local body, including the amount of waste collected from each area. The data will be useful for the respective local body in improving waste management strategies.

The app will be launched after a pilot run in local bodies with better facilities. Funds will be allocated for the Haritha Karma Sena to purchase smartphones and laptops for the purpose.