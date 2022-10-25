Mobile app for tourists visiting Kottayam

It will offer visitors various travel related information including the local attractions in Kottayam

It will offer visitors various travel related information including the local attractions in Kottayam

In an effort to augment tourism potential of the district, the Department of Tourism has developed a mobile app that will offer visitors various travel related information including the local attractions in Kottayam.

The application, ‘Kottayam Tourism’, can be downloaded for free from the Play Store. The app will allow tourists to gain credible information directly from the department, which will help them in planning their trip to the district.

Among the information it offers include information on the backwaters, heritage site, hill stations and pilgrim centres, besides the accommodation units. Clicking on a particular destination, a user will get a short description of the particular location along with a photograph and a map directing to the location, among other things.

“The app gives an extensive description on Kumarakom, the foremost tourist attraction in Kottayam. By clicking on the segment titled Explore Kumarakom, the user will get details on various aspects such as the schedule of boat races, Responsible Tourism units, ferry timings, and contact details of house boats, etc.’’ said Beena Cyril Podippara, Informatics Officer.

Alongside the tourist destinations, the app also offers details on the local cuisine, indigenous products , festivals, and art forms of the region. Phone numbers of emergency services including police stations, fire stations, and government and private hospitals, etc. too have been added.

District Collector P.K. Jayasree said a formal launch of the mobile app was soon slated to be held.