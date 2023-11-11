HamberMenu
Mobile adalat to tour Ernakulam

November 11, 2023 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A mobile adalat van for providing legal aid at home, set up by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, will tour Ernakulam.

The project aims to ensure free legal aid to the marginalised communities by resolving their issues and providing legal literacy to the masses.

The van will tour the district from December 5 to 30.

Property and family issues and complaints regarding government benefits and banks will be considered.

Details of the programme can be obtained from the following telephone numbers: District Legal Services Authority, Ernakulam :0484-2344223, Taluk Legal Services Committee (TLSC), Aluva :0484-2620032, TLS C Kanayannur :0484-2346264, TLS C Kochi : 0484-2235500, TLSC Kothamangalam: 0485-2828257, TLSC Kunnathunad :0484-2527655, TLSC Muvattupuzha :0485-2837733 and TLSC North Paravur : 0484-2446970.

