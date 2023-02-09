Mob blocks traffic at Sulthan Bathery after man’s death

February 09, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KALPETTA

Tension prevailed at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Thursday morning when an irate mob blocked the vehicular traffic on National Highway-766, after a man “ended his life after being questioned by forest officials over the spotting of the carcass of a tiger cub snared in a trap.”

Harikumar, 56, a resident at Ambukuthy who had first seen the carcass in a private plantation near Ambukuthy, on January 31, was found hanging in his house at Padipparambu on Thursday morning.

‘Summoned many times’

The protesters and Harikumar’s relatives alleged that he took the extreme step after being harassed by the forest officials. He was allegedly summoned several times for interrogation in connection with their investigation into the death of the tiger caught in a trap set up for wild boars.

However, the forest officials denied the charges, saying Harikumar was not an accused in the incident. As he was the first informer of the incident, they just visited his house to collect details.

The protesters blocked vehicular traffic on State highway for around two-and-a-half hours demanding a probe into the death of Harikumar and action against the forest officials who “harassed him.”

Wayanad Subcollector R. Sreelakshmi held talks with the protest leaders after contacting I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, and Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran.

The Minister assured the protesters that the case would be handed over to the Crime Branch. The Conservator of Forest (Inspection and Evaluation, Kozhikode) would investigate the allegations against the forest officials. A compensation of ₹ 10 lakh would be recommended to the family of the deceased.