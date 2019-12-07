Mob attacks Walayar rape accused

A mob attacked a man who had been one of the accused in the sensational Walayar rape-and-death case of two minor siblings, at Attappallam near here on Saturday.

M. Madhu alias Kutty Madhu, 27, was thrashed by a group of people around 12 p.m. Police rescued and admitted him to Government General Hospital here.

Madhu was the third accused in the rape-and-death of the13-year-old girl from Attappallam. Along with three other accused, he too had been set free by the First Additional District Judge Muralee Krishna S., who was the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) judge in Palakkad.

The exoneration of the accused, apparently owing to the failure of the police and the prosecution in the conduct of the case, had triggered a nationwide protest.

Madhu’s mother alleged that the attackers were Sangh Parivar activists. The attack took place following an altercation.

Local people said that it was the Hyderabad incident, in which four men accused of rape and murder of a veterinarian were shot dead by the police in an alleged encounter on Friday morning, that triggered the attack on Madhu. Some of the attackers allegedly screamed at him, saying that he had no right to live.

A group of men reportedly picked up a quarrel with Madhu when he came to the local market at Attappallam. Madhu had turned angry when they called him a ‘rapist’. The altercation soon led to the assault, and Madhu was thrashed up.

Hospital officials said there were no serious injuries. However, it will require further examinations to ascertain if he had suffered any internal injuries.

Police said they were yet to identify the attackers. An investigation is on, they said.