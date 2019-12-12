Kerala

MO Road subway opened

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar visiting the newly opened subway on the MO Road in Thrissur on Thursday.

Will help pedestrians cross Thrissur’s busiest road

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar on Thursday opened the new subway built on the Municipal Office (MO) Road in the city.

The subway will help pedestrians cross the city’s busiest road where many offices and business establishments are situated, said the Minister. Mayor Ajitha Vijayan presided.

₹1.53-crore project

Thrissur has implemented the Amruth project effectively, he added. The subway was built at a cost of ₹1.53 crore under the Amruth project.

The subway, 21.50 m long and 5 metre wide, has many facilities, including water cooler, mobile charging points, LCD information system, CCTV, fire and safety system, and TV. It has four entrances.

