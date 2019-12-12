MO Road subway opened

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar on Thursday opened the new subway built on the Municipal Office (MO) Road in the city.
The subway will help pedestrians cross the city’s busiest road where many offices and business establishments are situated, said the Minister. Mayor Ajitha Vijayan presided.
₹1.53-crore project
Thrissur has implemented the Amruth project effectively, he added. The subway was built at a cost of ₹1.53 crore under the Amruth project.
The subway, 21.50 m long and 5 metre wide, has many facilities, including water cooler, mobile charging points, LCD information system, CCTV, fire and safety system, and TV. It has four entrances.
