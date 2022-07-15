M.M. Mani’s comments against K.K. Rema roil Kerala Assembly for second straight day

Speaker M. B. Rajesh adjourned the House for the day in the face of a strident Congress-led UDF protest against Mr. Mani for his comments against K. K. Rema on Thursday. The assembly will reconvene on June 18

Speaker M. B. Rajesh adjourned the House for the day in the face of a strident Congress-led UDF protest against Mr. Mani for his comments against K. K. Rema on Thursday. The assembly will reconvene on June 18

Former minister and Communist Party of India (CPI(M) legislator M. M. Mani's comments against Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) MLA K. K. Rema roiled the Kerala Legislative Assembly for a second straight day on Friday.

On Thursday, Ms. Rema’s speech criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s law enforcement policy apparently provoked Mr. Mani. He countered her speech by saying: “A lady had spoken against the CM and the LDF government. She is a widow. It is her fate. We are not responsible.”

On Friday, UDF legislators trooped into the well of the House. They mobbed the Speaker's rostrum condemning Mr. Mani and demanding an apology from the government.

House adjourned

Speaker M. B. Rajesh adjourned the House for the day in the face of a strident Congress-led UDF opposition protest against Mr. Mani. The Assembly will reconvene on June 18.

Opposition legislators raised placards inveighing against the “ingrained culture of misogyny, criminality and blatant disregard for the rule of law and human life” in the CPI(M).

Law Minister P. Rajeeve countered that Mr. Mani had done no wrong. He had merely reiterated that the ruling front had no role in any crime. Moreover, Mr. Mani had referred to the opposition legislator with respect.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan accused Mr. Mani of making light of Ms. Rema's widowhood and her husband's martyrdom at the instance of the CPI(M) leadership.

He said the CPI(M)'s wrath against Ms. Rema was yet to abate despite "ordering" the assassination of her husband and RMP leader T. P. Chandrasekharan at Onchiyam in 2012. "Do you want me to say the name of the CPI(M) judge who sentenced Chandrasekharan to death for breaking away from the party to form the RMP?" Mr. Satheesan asked.

Outside the Assembly, Mr. Satheesan alleged: “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who presided over the party’s court as the CPI(M) State secretary in 2012, had decided Chandrasekharan’s fate. The CM has blood on his hands. Kerala will no more brook CPI(M)‘s blood lust. The CPI(M) is a party that creates widows and orphans. UDF will muster popular support against these death dealers.”

Rema’s charge against CPI(M)

Ms. Rema said the CPI(M) had breathed life into Chandrasekharan and resurrected his memory in the Assembly. The party had misused political power to paper over the heinous crime.

"Comrade Chandasekharan lives in the minds of the people. So do scores of innocents felled by CPI(M)'s hirelings. Their memory frightens the party. It explains the CPI(M) leadership's belligerent caginess and reluctance to admit their guilt," she said.

Mr. Mani was not at the House when the scenes unfolded. He later told a television news channel that he had no reason to apologise. He had done no wrong nor defamed any person.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam, MP, said: “Mani asan meant no ill will. Public has given him some latitude to make off-the-cuff remarks in rustic parlance. However, the episode was avoidable.”

IUML MLA M. K. Muneer said the ruling front's demeaning treatment of opposition leaders continued unchecked in the Assembly and outside. Mr. Mani's remark has renewed the focus on CPI(M)'s defence of criminality and misogyny. The ruling front would face anti-government protests unless Mr. Mani apologised.