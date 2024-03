March 12, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

United Democratic Front convener M.M. Hassan will be given the temporary charge of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president as the incumbent K. Sudhakaran will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections as Congress candidate from the Kannur constituency. Mr. Sudhakaran said in an official statement on Tuesday that the temporary charge of KPCC president would be formally handed over to Mr. Hassan on March 13.

